Senior Chief Liwonde no more

File: Senior Chief Liwonde (Right), Joyce Banda (Middle)

Death has been announced of Senior Chief Liwonde, real name Awali Buluhani, of Machinga district.

Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture made the announcement in a media statement made available to the publication on Friday.

Senior Chief Liwonde has succumbed to hypertension during the early hours of Friday at his home after being discharged from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre the previous day.

He was born on 1st December, 1930. He was installed as Traditional Authority (T/A) Sitola in 1993 and then became T/A Liwonde in 2013.

On 8th March, 2013, T/A Liwonde was then elevated to Senior Chief Liwonde.

He is survived by two wives, seven children, 65 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

The remains of the fallen T/A will be laid to rest on Saturday, 21st October, 2023 at his Mbonechera Headquarters in Machinga.