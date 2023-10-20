Ministry condemns school child labour

By Gift Chiponde

Lilongwe, October 20: Ministry of Education says it has launched an investigation into a video which is circulating on social media showing standard 4 learners from Mpata Primary School in Phalombe district allegedly working in a teacher’s garden.

According to a press release by the ministry signed by Secretary for Education, Chikondano Mussa, Ministry of Education does not condone any form of child labour, one being using school children as labourers.

The ministry has also stressed that such act is against the Malawi Constitution, Teacher’s Code of Conduct, convection on the child rights and relevant international labour laws respectively.

Therefore, the ministry has assured the general public that they are working closely with the relevant authorities in order to get to the bottom of the matter.

The Ministry is also calling upon all school duty bearers at both local and national level to be vigilant in safe guarding against similar malpractices in schools.