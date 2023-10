Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has announced that there will be no power supply countrywide for 13 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

ESCOM stated that during the period its major supplier, Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) EGENCO, will be conducting maintenance works at Nkula A and B power stations.

ESCOM is the state-owned power transmission and distribution company in Malawi. It is entirely in control of transmission and distribution of electric power in the country