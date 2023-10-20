High Court revokes bail for fugitive cashgate kingpin Paul Mphwiyo

The High Court in Lilongwe has revoked former budget director Paul Mphwiyo’s bail and recommended his arrest wherever and whenever he will be found.



This follows an application by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for bail revocation owing to Mphwiyo’s abscondment and flouting of bail conditions.



ACB principal public relations officer, Egrita Ndala, said Mphwiyo – who is answering Cashgate related corruption charges – has been absconding bail for at least four months since June.



In a statement Ndala further said the court has also ordered forfeit to the government of Mphwiyo’s K10 million bail bonds as well as that of his four surities pegged at two million kwacha each.



Mphwiyo is believed to have sneaked out of the country in June ahead of the court’s much-anticipated ruling of his case.



The Malawi government lost billions of kwachas to unscrupulous public servants and their accomplices in the infamous cashgate scandal around 2012 and 2013.