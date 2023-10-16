NUTRICOM FOOD AND BEVERAGES LIMITED CLARIFIES ON KOMBUCHA ALCOHOL CONTENT

Nutricom Food and Beverages Limited has made some clarifications on a news article published in Nation on Sunday alleging that one of its products, Kombucha, contains higher alcoholic content than what is mentioned on the label.

The insinuation from the article is that the company is providing false information of their product to the consumers which is illegal.

However, in a statement, the company has made it clear and assured Malawians that as are a law-abiding company, their operations are guided by strict compliance to the laws that govern production and manufacturing processes in this country.

“We have been producing Kombucha for the past 7 years and in all these years, it has been tested and cleared by the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS). We don’t have a record of non-compliance.” reads the statement in part.

On the question of varying alcohol contents, the company underlined that at the point of production, alcohol content in its product is 0.005 as indicated on the product sticker.

“However, due to varying storage conditions as the product goes to the market, which may result in the continuation of the fermentation process of the product – the alcohol content may slightly vary with what was at production.

“Needless to say, the Company has no control over how the product is stored once it leaves its factory premises.” Reads the statement in part.

“As a Company, we will continue to tirelessly work with all relevant regulatory institutions in the country to ensure that we continue, as we have done in the past 7 years, to deliver a product that meets the demands and expectations of our customers.” concluded the statement.