Two civil servants win K250, 000 each in FCB Back to School Promo

CHIYOLA: Customers are responding positively- File Photo

Two civil servants Maria Chiwaya and Victoria Mvula have won K250, 000 each in the on-going First Capital Bank (FCB) Civil Servant Loan Back to school promotion.

The two winners were announced during a monthly draw conducted on Friday at FCB’s Head office in Blantyre.

Speaking after the draw Bank’s Marketing Manager, Pachalo Stanly Chiyola said he is satisfied with how the promotion is progressing so far.

“Customers are responding positively to the promotion and we have seen many participating since the launch of the promotion,” said Chiyola

The three month long promotion with K2 million grand prize was introduced by FCB to empower civil servants with loans.

The promotion, which is under the Consumer Lending function of the bank, is open for civil servants who have served in the civil service for at least 6 months regardless of bank account he/she holds.

A civil servant must apply for any loan from K1 million and above to automatically enter in the promotion.

The prize money, according to FCB, will be given to customers to provide school fees for his/her children/siblings.

FCB Civil Servant loan is fast, flexible, and affordable and does not require any form of collateral or security as long as one is permanently employed by the Government of Malawi.

The loan, which is processed in 48 hours, can be used for purchasing of personal assets, school fees, farming activities and business startups amongst other things.