Friday, October 13, 2023
Politics

ROAD TO 2025: Over 65 senior members dump MCP

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

About sixty five senior members have dumped ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for People’s Transformation Party (PETRA).

The people were being led Eston Kakhome a former Director of political affairs in the once mighty MCP.

In his Welcoming remarks, Petra president Kamuzu Chibambo said this is an indication that people have lost trust in President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

For the past six months, MCP whose leader is Malawi president Dr. Chakwera has suffered heavy defection from senior members joining other parties,

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

