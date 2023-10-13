Early TB detection saves Chimwemwe, baby

Chimwemwe: It is not easy carry pregnancy and experience TB

By Lovemore Khomo

Chimwemwe Phiri, a 23-years-old mother of two from Msopa Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi District got diagnosed of Tuberculosis (TB) while pregnant in November, 2022.

She recalls that, early signs of her sickness were mistaken for normal feelings some women experience during advance stage of pregnancy.

“I felt sick with constant fever, cough and sweats. I thought it was natural fever and illness which comes with pregnancy as others might have experienced it.” Said Chimwemwe

However, the general pains and weakness worsened in the 8th month of her pregnancy.

“When this persisted, I went to the hospital for medical checkup. It was at this moment when I got diagnosed with TB and I was immediately place on TB treatment. But, the experience of having TB and carry pregnancy made my pregnancy so painful.” She said

While receiving her TB treatment in her nineth month of the pregnancy, Chimwemwe gave birth to a healthy baby.

However, her TB treatment failed to stop her from coughing unceasingly which made her worry about possibility to recover.

“After finding out that my treatment was not working, doctors from Rumphi referred my case to Mzuzu Central Hospital for an intensive screening and sputum testing. Upon going through all procedures at Mzuzu, doctors confirmed that I had Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR) TB. Without wasting time, they changed my treatment to new MDR regimen.” shared Chimwemwe

Keeping her newborn safe from TB

From the time she gave birth to her child, Chimwemwe and her husband have been following good practices that protects their child and family members from being infected.

Chimwemwe said this has been possible because of the supportive family and community from the time she got diagnosed of TB.

“From the moment I was diagnosed with TB and gave birth to this second child, my husband has been so supportive. He accepted my health condition, and we are together till today. He makes me feeling happy as wife and there has been no incidence of discrimination from friends.” She said

Her husband spends most of the time with the child and looks after the baby well which is helping to prevent transmission of the disease to the child. The husband also does most of the household chores to help her wife get full recovery from the sickness.

“The times am close to my child, is when I want to breastfeed and bathe him. My child has been screened a couple of times, with no signs of TB infection.” Said Chimwemwe

In compliance with doctor’s prescription, Chimwemwe continues to take a MDR TB treatment, and visits Rumphi District Hospital on monthly basis for advisory and to collect drugs.

“I would like to encourage both current TB and to-be patients to take advantage of treatments that hospitals provide so that they can also heal and survive from TB.” She advised

Hospitals intensify TB fight in the Northen region

Rumphi District TB Officer (DTO), Umar Mwamadi expressed hope in the fight against TB saying the district has registered 66 cases in the first half of 2023, and only two are MDR patients.

Mwamadi: We registered 66 TB cases from January to June, 2023

He said clinical reviews shows that all patients are doing well and are responding to treatment.

“But last year we had one MDR patient who died after two to three months of taking treatment because we think he came late, which was worrisome situation.” He said

From January to June 2023, Rumphi District Health Office (DHO) has tremendously registered 92 percent TB treatment success rate unlike in 2022 during the same period which had 88 percent. In terms of fatalities, in the first six months of 2023 there has been a death rate of 9 percent while in 2022 same period registered 18 percent.

Some of the interventions Rumphi DHO undertook includes construction of MDR patient isolation wards through World Bank funding. This has helped to prevent the spread of infection as the hospital had previously used to mix cholera, susceptible TB, and other chronic patients in the same ward.

“In Rumphi, MDR TB is a big problem, and is difficult to treat and cure unlike susceptible TB. It takes about nine months or more to treat an MDR patient while susceptible TB takes about six months.” shared Mwamadi.

However, he warned that it is possible for susceptible TB to graduate to MDR when the patient usually misses the dosage and improper dosage as this gives room for micro-organisms to develop to a resistant.

To reduce incidences of developing MDR condition, Mwamadi said the hospital encourages TB patients to adhere to the treatment, as well as, visit the hospital every month for advisory and checkup.

He added that health officials also make some follow ups with patients who don’t follow this advice. He further encouraged TB patients provided to avoid them transform into MDR which is complex and difficult to cure.

As one way of fighting TB, Mwamadi said people should quickly seek medical attention whenever they begin to notice common signs of TB.

“More patients come for TB diagnosis and checkup very late when their lungs are damaged, which becomes a risk to their health. At first, they choose other means to treat themselves like traditional healer. When it fails, they decide to come to the hospital. And it is very difficult to efficiently treat them unlike others who come in good time and are treated fast.” He said

At regional level, the north registered 933 TB cases in the first half of 2023. Regional TB officer Mercy Kamwela cites the drastic huge number of cases due to children malnutrition and poor living conditions.

“We found out that most of living conditions have had poor ventilations which facilitate TB infections.” explained Kamwela.

She said currently, the northern region has 86 percent of TB treatment success rate and have intensified screening and testing processes where it involves active identification of people and patients who come to the hospitals and others reckoned at risk.