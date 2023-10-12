spot_img
spot_img
12 C
New York
Thursday, October 12, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawi becomes first country to offer free internet – DW Africa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi has become the first country in the world to provide free internet access to public institutions under Digital Malawi Project, DW News Africa has claimed.

However, Malawi Voice has established that over 20 countries in the world offers free Wi-Fi internet to its citizens under agreed terms and conditions.  

The countries, according to https://traveltriangle.com/blog/countries-with-free-wifi/, are USA, Canada, Portugal, Germany, and Sweden among others.

According to DW Africa, the free internet initiative in Malawi which is under Ministry of Information partnership with Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) aims to enhance health, education, and business operations within the country.

Meanwhile, Malawi authorities say the move links diplomatic data corridors established with countries like Zambia, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Namibia.

Small-scale business traders can now conduct their businesses online. This will provide convenience for school learners, teachers, and lecturers who can download and research their courses or subjects.

Additionally, according to DW Africa, patients and guardians will be able to communicate with their families.

According to datareportal.com, there were 5.04 million internet users in Malawi at the start of 2023, when internet penetration stood at 24.4 percent.

Previous article
73 year old wins K2 million in Zampira promotion
Next article
Malawi commits to IMF Extended Credit Facility programme
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc