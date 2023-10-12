Chakwera commits to make Malawi great for everyone

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians of his commitment to make Malawi great for everyone.

Dr. Chakwera was speaking on Thursday at a development rally at Mangochi stadium in the district.

Chakwera said he went to Mangochi to officially open a water supply project that will see many people benefiting from the initiative, which is one of many water projects happening across the country.

He said that this project is a clear indication that projects that are underway and those that are yet to commence, will be done and completed.

The Malawi leader said that sometimes people become greedy and care about their own wellbeing , forgetting to serve the people. That is why some projects have taken longer time to be completed.

He assured Malawians that his office will make sure that these projects commence and be completed regardless of whether they were initiated by his government or the previous ones.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, expressed gratitude to the president for the different development initiatives that are happening in the country.

She added that Mangochi had rampant cases of cholera because of unsafe water but the water supply project has made a significant positive change on the same.

Secretary General of Malawi Congress Party, Eisenhower Mkaka commended the president for the water supply project he has launched today at Nkhudzi-bay in Mangochi.

He said this shows that Dr. Chakwera is a responsible leader who cares about all Malawians alike, regardless of tribe or religion.

He also thanked the president for commencing the Makanjira road project which will include 10 bridges making it easier for people to commute to and from Makanjira which is currently difficult due to absence of the bridges.