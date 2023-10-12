Chakwera commissions extension of Mangochi Potable water supply Project

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has on Thursday officially commissioned the extension of Mangochi Potable water supply Project at Nkhudzi-bay water supply scheme in Mangochi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the water supply project, the President expressed his gratitude for the completion of the project which he said will benefit the people of Mangochi in accessing free, safe and portable water.

“I’m happy that we have finally given the people of Mangochi the water they deserve,” he said.

He added that the benefits go beyond the basic need for water as the project will also improve the works of health, tourism and primarily the prevention of waterborne diseases in the area.

He also stressed that projects like this one requires collaboration, commitment and cooperation among departments.

The Head of State also thanked Kuwait Fund for Economic Development for the generous financing of the water project.

Speaking at the event, Director of Operations Department at Kuwait Fund for Economic Development, Abdullah Aimussaibeeh thanked the Malawi government for the high degree of effeciency that made it easier for the project to be implemented in the country.

He added that he cherishes their cooperation with Malawi and promised continued support and hope for a continued friendship with Malawi.

Board Chairperson for Southern Region Water Board Brown Mpinganjira thanked the president and his government for the directions and assistance throughout the implementation of the project.

In her remarks, Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia commended the Southern Region Water Board for the implementation of the water supply project and also thanked Kuwait Fund for Economic Development for their unwavering commitment for the donation towards the water scheme.

She assured the board of the ministry’s commitment to continue to provide expertise and support in various projects.