APM DELIVERS!  Chakwera to open another DPP propelled multibillion kwacha project.

CHAKWERA: to open another DPP project

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is on a defacto campaign prowl by ensuring visibility in the South and Eastern regions of Malawi.

This time, Dr. Chakwera is set to commission Nkhudzi water project this Wednesday in Mangochi district.



The dream project of the Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime was conceived in 2019 and fame-seeking president is all smiles at its birthdate.

Board Chairperson for the Southern region water board, Brown Mpinganjira has been on record lamenting obstacles met during implementation of the project.

Representatives from all water boards in Malawi are going to be present at the expense financial handicapped Southern region water board that has already spent about K19 million for commissioning cloth only.