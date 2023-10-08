A goal-seeking woman with a NEEF loan

Esther Simon Bormann is living her life with a cheerful smile after securing a loan from the National Economic Empowerment Fund Limited twice in order to build her business, unlike many other women who wait for their husbands to bring bread and sugar home.

In 2022, Bormann, a resident of Lilongwe’s area 44, obtained a personal loan in the sum of MKW 7,000,000 as she grew her business of delivering groceries and cosmetics at various businesses throughout Malawi. She has improved her financial situation due to this loan.

“This loan has definitely helped my business grow. Before getting it, I was unable to deliver goods to various stores in Malawi, but now that I have it, I can simply order items from China and distribute them to stores around Malawi,” she said.

After successfully repaying the debt, the ambitious woman didn’t sit back and relax; instead, she carried on with her business and applied for another loan from the same organization for MKW 20,000,000.

She spoke well, and her attitude conveyed excitement as she was being helped and saved from the scars of financial horrors due to the loan.

:”I am currently reaping the benefits of this loan because I have already been able to purchase my MKW 7 million plot in addition to purchasing a brand-new car, she said.

“I don’t have much to say because this loan has really helped me, I was doubting first time that can I benefit from this loan, but to my surprise I was given all the loan I applied for,” she added.

She has since complimented NEEF for helping numerous people in this nation without taking into account a person’s place of origin or if they are affiliated with any political party, instead focusing on whether they fit the conditions set forth by officials.-NEEF