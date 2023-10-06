Illovo Malawi Sponsors Malawian Exhibition at Intra-African Trade Fair

…..Demonstrating Commitment to Economic Growth and Prosperity

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize the importance of partnering and working together with the government and public sector agencies.” -Lekani Katandula, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Managing Director

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc is proud to announce its thirty million Kwacha to Malawi Investment and Trade Centre as Main sponsor of the Malawian exhibition at the highly anticipated Intra-African Trade Fair, scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt from November 9th to 15th 2023.

This sponsorship, in collaboration with the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC), showcases Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc’s unwavering commitment to the development of a thriving Malawian community and the promotion of intra-African trade.

The Intra-African Trade Fair, themed “Connecting African Markets,” is a significant initiative aligned with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. As the largest marketplace of its kind, the fair will serve as a platform for buyers, sellers, investors, and governments from across the African continent to forge new relationships, harness business opportunities, and stimulate intra-African trade.

The Malawian government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the MITC, and the Export Development Fund, has secured an impressive exhibition space of 300m2 at the fair. This space will enable Malawian participants from the private sector, businesses, and governments to showcase the best of Malawian culture, products, and services, attracting potential investors and fostering economic growth.



Illovo Sugar Malawi plc is honored to have been approached by the MITC to contribute as a sponsor, recognizing our commitment to excellence and our shared goal of creating a thriving Malawian community. By supporting this exhibition, we not only secure the exhibition space but also demonstrate our belief in the immense potential of our nation and its people.



As a company deeply rooted in our local community, we understand that our success is intrinsically linked to the success of our country. We firmly believe that by investing in initiatives that promote economic growth, we create a positive ripple effect that benefits all stakeholders involved. Our sponsorship of the Malawian exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair is a testament to our dedication to supporting the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

By participating in the fair, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc actively contributes to strengthening the Malawian economy, attracting investment opportunities, and promoting the unique offerings of Malawian culture and products to the wider African market. Illovo Sugar plc recognizes the importance of collaboration and partnership with the government and public sector agencies to achieve our shared goal of a prosperous Malawi. We are committed to working together to build bridges, forge strong relationships, and unlock the full potential of our beloved nation.

In conclusion, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc is honoured to sponsor the Malawian exhibition at the Intra-African Trade Fair, as it signifies our dedication to economic growth, prosperity, and the development of a thriving Malawian community. We extend our gratitude to the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre for providing us with this incredible opportunity to make a difference. Together, we can create a vibrant and prosperous Malawian community, where opportunities abound, and dreams are realized