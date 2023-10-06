Blantyre to host first ever Black Soldier Fly farming training

All is set for the much awaited Malawi’s first ever Black Soldier Fly (BSF) training which has been organised by Kanyazulu and Happy Cow Farms in collaboration with a well-known BSF expert Benjamin Yobe.

The training session which will be held at Chichiri Primary School in Blantyre on Saturday October 7, promises to educate attendees on the ins and outs of BSF, offering a unique opportunity to delve into the field of black soldier fly farming.

In an interview founder of Kanyazulu and Happy Cow Farms, Kondwani Kayira said BSF is gaining recognition for its eco-friendly approach to waste management and its potential for income generation.

“The BSF are a source of protein for animals and they are better than the commercial feed that we buy on the market so we want to train people to start keeping BSF more especially youth and women.

“Black soldier fly farming presents an opportunity for individuals, particularly youth and women, to generate income through sustainable practices. This can contribute to their financial independence and economic empowerment,” Kayira stated.

He emphasized that this collaborative effort aims not only to educate but also to empower local farmers with the knowledge and skills necessary to initiate their own black soldier fly farming endeavors.

As the world increasingly recognizes the importance of sustainable agriculture, this initiative highlights the significance of adopting innovative and eco-friendly practices within Blantyre’s agricultural sector.

“For those eager to explore the world of black soldier fly farming this training session offers a rare chance to learn from leading experts in the field.

He therefore said for one to register the details can be found on their Facebook page through this link: https://fb.watch/nvy4RLVbyY/

One of the participants who has registered for the event Chisomo Tsabola said the training is a platform for her to enhance her BSF farming,

“I started my colony but all of them died I know that through this training I will be able to get the necessary skills that I need that will help me on my journey,” she said.

According to Aggie Horticulture website, the multi-beneficial Black Soldier Fly (Hermetia illucens), is probably the best-known member of the Stratiomyidae family, in the Diptera order.

Diptera is taken from the Greek “di,” which means two, and “ptera” meaning wings, as most flies only have two wings.

Black Soldier Flies can be seen in bright, sunlit areas; resting on nearby structures or vegetation, and frequenting flowers of the daisy and carrot families.

They are one of the most beneficial flies in existence, and are considered non-pests.

They are a great source of animal protein for humans and animals alike. When dried, they contain up to 50 percent of high-quality protein.

Animals, especially chickens, love them. Black Soldier Fly larvae do not only provide nourishment, but also a natural, stimulating pastime.