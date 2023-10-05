Immigration Department ‘temporarily fires’ Silver Coach Pieter De Jongh

The department of immigration has provisionally stopped Silver Strikers head coach Pieter De Jongh from discharging his duties until a temporary work permit is issued following his arrival from Kenya today through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

In a communiqué from the department which Zodiak has seen, the club and the Dutch coach have been given three working days to get all necessary documents done or he could be sent back to Kenya.

De Jongh whose work permit expired last month has also reportedly rejected the proposal by Silver Strikers board to bring back assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa in the fold citing he is happy with the current backroom staff.

It is reported that despite his absence De Jongh has been in constant contact with the players and the rest of the technical panel on matters of the team since his departure on 22 September 2023.-ZODIAK ONLINE