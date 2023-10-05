spot_img
Dr Kabambe lectures Chakwera again on fuel and forex crisis…tell him to find solutions to the suffering Malawians are enduring now

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
KABAMBE: There is a quick way out of the fuel and forex problem in Malawi

The man aspiring for the DPP presidency, who is the ex-Reserve Bank Governor, Dr Dalitso Kabambe thinks there is a quick way out of the fuel and forex problem in Malawi.

He suggests immediate fiscal policy, monetary policy and exchange rate policy reforms as game changers to the current predicament, giving “an eight-month” timeline to feedback.

Kabambe says government should stop blaming the situation on the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 but instead find solutions to the suffering Malawians are enduring now.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

