PRESS RELEASE: 2023 International Human Rights Defenders Day (IHRDD), and the Inaugural Human Rights Defenders Award

1. Context: Celebrating Human Rights Defenders on IHRDD

Every year on December 9th, the world observes the International Human Rights Defenders Day (IHRDD), a moment to honour and applaud the fearless champions who stand tall in defence of human rights, challenging the forces of injustice. The United Nations recognizes these individuals as Human Rights Defenders (HRDs), people who take peaceful actions, alone or collectively, to promote and safeguard human rights.

This year’s commemoration of IHRDD holds special significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the inaugural UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders—a cornerstone document that underscores states’ responsibility to safeguard HRDs.

Furthermore, this IHRDD aligns with the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), a guiding principle driving societies towards equality, fundamental freedoms, and justice, forming a strong foundation for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Despite being perceived as having a permissive environment for HRDs, the reality in Malawi paints a different picture. Mounting evidence reveals substantial state interference in HRDs’ activities. These brave individuals often encounter retaliation for their efforts, including arbitrary arrests, judicial harassment, physical attacks, legislative constraints, negative rhetoric, surveillance, political backlash, and intimidation.

Confronting powerful interests, such as corruption and poor governance, exposes HRDs to grave risks. Recent endeavours by authorities to limit civic space, such as the contentious NGO Amendment Act of 2022 and curbing media and internet liberties, have exacerbated these challenges.

The International Human Rights Defenders Day presents a unique occasion for diverse stakeholders—government bodies, activists, civil society organizations, United Nations agencies, international missions, intergovernmental organizations, and the media—to both celebrate the selfless contributions of HRDs and deliberate on the environment in which they operate. The commemorative events encompass a Solidarity Walk and a Panel Discussion, intending to raise awareness about the indispensable work of HRDs and the context they navigate.

2. The Inaugural Human Rights Defenders Award: Honouring Excellence in Advocacy

Against this backdrop, the inaugural celebration of IHRDD seeks to pay tribute to exceptional HRDs who have exemplified courage, resilience, innovation, and impact in advancing and safeguarding human rights and fundamental freedoms, often braving significant personal or institutional risks. The recipients of the debut Human Rights Defenders Award will be unveiled during the Human Rights Defenders Award Dinner scheduled for December 9th, 2022, in Lilongwe.

This distinguished award ceremony will comprise four distinct categories:

 Human Rights Defender of the Year Award

 Lifetime Achievement Award

 Upcoming Human Rights Defender of the Year Award

 Woman Human Rights Defender of the Year Award

Honourees in each category will receive both financial and non-monetary rewards, acknowledging their unwavering commitment. The selection process will be underpinned by well-defined Terms of Reference (TORs) and guided by the Independent Awards Panel (IAP), composed of eminent professionals from the fields of governance and human rights.

Collaboratively spearheaded by Youth and Society (YAS), Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), and Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), the 2023 IHRDD and Human Rights Defenders Award endeavour to foster solidarity and recognition for HRDs’ exceptional endeavours.

3. Partnering for a Meaningful Celebration

We extend a warm invitation to a diverse array of stakeholders, encompassing the United Nations (UN), international missions, private sector, intergovernmental organizations, non- governmental organizations, the Malawian government, regional and global human rights and governance entities, and individuals, to unite in commemorating the 2023 IHRDD and Human Rights Defenders Award.

Join us in our quest to honour and uplift the spirit of human rights defenders, strengthening the foundation of justice, freedom, and equality in Malawi. Your partnership can make a monumental difference.

For inquiries and collaboration, kindly reach out to:

Mr. Charles Kajoloweka

Coordinator, 2023 IHRDD & HRDs Award

Mobile: +265 999 08836

Email: ckajoloweka@yasmw.org

Issued 3 October 2023, Lilongwe