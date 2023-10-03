Chakwera, others praise John Tembo

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has lauded the public service of former President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) John Zenus Ungapake Tembo spanning decades as a living testament of a true statesman.

Dr. Chakwera said Malawi has lost a great man who was a library and archive of history as he lived through three political dispensations of Malawi’s political history the most striking aspect being his dedication to duty.

The Malawi leader was speaking at Malawi Square at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the funeral service of worship in honour of JZU.

In his eulogy, former Speaker of Parliament, Louis Chimango, who was also a friend of JZU said the late Tembo dedicated his time to serving the country.

Speaking on behalf of the family, John Tembo Junior, said his father taught them to have high moral values and standards, integrity and dignity saying his father was a mentor in all spheres of life.

The body of the former MCP President has since been taken to his home village in Dedza for burial on Wednesday.