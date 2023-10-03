spot_img
spot_img
19.5 C
New York
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera, others praise John Tembo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has lauded the public service of former President of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) John Zenus Ungapake Tembo spanning decades as a living testament of a true statesman.

Dr. Chakwera said Malawi has lost a great man who was a library and archive of history as he lived through three political dispensations of Malawi’s political history the most striking aspect being his dedication to duty.

The Malawi leader was speaking at Malawi Square at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the funeral service of worship in honour of JZU.

In his eulogy, former Speaker of Parliament, Louis Chimango, who was also a friend of JZU said the late Tembo dedicated his time to serving the country.

Speaking on behalf of the family, John Tembo Junior, said his father taught them to have high moral values and standards, integrity and dignity saying his father was a mentor in all spheres of life.

The body of the former MCP President has since been taken to his home village in Dedza for burial on Wednesday.

Previous article
TNM named Internal Audit Awareness Champion
Next article
BACK TO SCHOOL CAMPAIGN: Malawi calls for more support in the education sector
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc