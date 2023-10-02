FDH Bank contributes K10 million towards IPMM conference

Phoya (right) presents the dummy cheque to Ng’oma

FDH Bank plc has given K10 million to the Institute of People Management (IPMM) for their annual lakeshore conference set for November in Mangochi.

The Bank’s Senior Manager for Personal and Business Banking, Elizabeth Phoya delivered the cheque on behalf of FDH Bank where she commended their partnership with IPMM.

“We consider the Institute of People Management – Malawi a critical partner as they are the umbrella body that supports Human Resources in the country, and their initiatives contribute to capacity building of Human Resources professionals. IPMM is the driver of this industry-wide collaboration and we applaud the role they are playing.”

“These annual meetings provide a platform for growth for these critical professionals and we would like to ensure the success of the meeting by supporting them and in turn supporting the workforce in Malawi to achieve individual and economic growth,” she said.

Phoya further indicated that as the Bank is celebrating 15 years Committed to Growth (Magical 15), staff members have been a huge part of that growth because all the services and products that the Bank offers hinge on the human resources they have.

“We have a vibrant CSR portfolio that has the four pillars; Our Community, Our People, Our Economy and Our Environment. Staff members fall under Our People and we are keen on staff engagement. Building a strong work force leads to success of the company, develops the community and champions economic growth. And growth, as you know, is our currency,” she explained.

IPMM president, Godwin Ng’oma hailed FDH Bank for the support saying it will go a long way in covering some costs at the event.

“Human Resource is a backbone of every company, we therefore expect a lot of delegates as the conference offers an opportunity for the professionals to bang heads and bring feasible solutions in their respective companies,” he said.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Human Resources Management: Fostering Productivity, Diversity, and Change in a Multi-Generational Technological Driven Workplace’.