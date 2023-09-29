All roads lead to Bangwe SDA Church: ‘Odala ali akuzunzidwa chifukwa cha chilungamo’

All roads in Blantyre will from tomorrow on Saturday leads to Bangwe Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church for a camp meeting.

Friday Sauda, camp meeting organizing committee chairperson, told Malawi Voice that the much touted camp meeting will start with a Big Sabbath on Friday, 30th of September and will end on 7th of October.

Sauda further said the preparations for what he described as would be ‘a historic’ camp meeting ever is almost over..

The camp meeting themed: “Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” as taken from book of Matthew 5:10, is expected to win more souls to Christ.

Camp meeting is an extended event for Adventists (and non-Adventists) of all ages to gather and participate in spiritual seminars and activities. During the event, attendees often camp in tents.

In one of the camp meeting teachings, SDA co-founder Ellen Gould White, said: “Come to these meetings prepared to work. Leave your home cares, and come to find Jesus, and He will be found of you.”

As tradition, the meetings often provided a place for those who lived in unsettled areas to worship and gather as a community for a short period of time.