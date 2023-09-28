Chakwera for inclusive sustainable development

By Lisa Kadango Malango in New York, USA

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says his government is committed to strengthen its relationship with Israel for inclusive and sustainable development.

President Chakwera made the remarks in New York when he met a delegation from Israel Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations.

Chakwera told the grouping of the need to join hands and collaborate as Malawi is making efforts to finding practical solutions to recover from Cyclone Freddy devastation which affected the country early this year.

He stressed the need for partners to continue supporting Malawi to build resilience against climate shocks.

“Some of the practical solutions will require the interventions and relations which Malawi has built over time with Israel and multilateral institutions to facilitate the quick recovery and reconstruction,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organisations, William Daroff said there is a need for Malawi to seriously consider investing heavily in irrigation farming as it has potential to boost the country’s food security that will translate into meaningful development.

Daroff commended government of Malawi for the establishment of Mega farms saying the initiative is the way out to ending food insecurity in Malawi.

He said: “We need to collaborate and coordinate and build resilient food systems and invest in agriculture sector which has potential to transform people’s lives and achieving sustainable development goals.”

Minister of Natural Resources and Climate Change, Michael Usi said Israel is geared to explore ways on how best irrigation farming would be enhanced in the country.

The Jewish organisation has been assisting Malawi in a number of areas such as agriculture, education and health, among others.