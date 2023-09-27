Woman gets 6-years for defilement

By Maria Tembo

Ntchisi, September 27: Ntchisi First Grade Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 37-year-old woman Thokozani Mtengura to district to six years’ imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 17-year-old boy.

The state, through Sub Inspector Dalitso Ng’oma, told the court that on 21 September 2023, the victim went to the accused person’s restaurant where the latter asked him to help her carry goods to her house.

“On their way, the woman asked the victim to go with her to a nearby bush where she defiled him,” said Ng’oma.

He said the victim started feeling pain in his private parts and reported the matter to his mother, who later reported to Malomo Police Unit where he was referred to hospital.

In court, the woman pleaded guilty to the charge of having sex with a child under the age of 18.

In her ruling, Magistrate Dorothy Kalua gave the accused a custodial sentence to deter would-be offenders.