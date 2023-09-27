spot_img
‘No more ticket sales through Premier Bet agents’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Premier Bet Malawi has terminated its premier bet agent agreement with all its agents in the country.

The development means that there will be no ticket sales through Premier Bet agents in Malawi.

According to Premier Bet Malawi the decision, which is effective September 30, has been due to non-profitability, decreasing performance amid continuous surge in competition and increasing operational costs.

“We understand that this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is in the best interest of both parties given the circumstances,” reads the statement in part.

Chikwawa Family Demands K300 million After Police Brutally Assaulted to death Hubby 
Woman gets 6-years for defilement
