Former President for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) John Zenus Ungapake Tembo has died at the age of 91.

His son John Tembo Jnr has confirmed the sad development in an interview with press some minutes ago.

Tembo, who served in various top government position during Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda’s one party era, died this morning at a private clinic in Lilongwe.

The late Tembo was an important politician in the country and a key figure in the regime of Dr. Kamuzu Banda.