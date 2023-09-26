TNM Zampira winner donates K1m equipment to School

Fungula in green T-shirt handing over the equipment to the headmaster

Stephano Fungula, a Thyolo-based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter who emerged third monthly winner in the ongoing Zampira promotion has handed over football equipment worth K1 million to Makapwa Primary School in Thyolo.

Mandala won K2 million prize money of which K1 million was for his personal usage and K1 million has been channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for the school, in line with the promotion’s conditions.

According to Fungula who works at Makapwa Health Centre as Health Surveillance Assistant, he opted for Makapwa Primary School as one way of giving back to the community that contributed positively to his success in life.

“I attended Makapwa school, and it has contributed significantly to my life. The institution laid a good foundation for my life, and this is my act of appreciation,” said Fungula.

He expressed gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

“I thank TNM for Zampira promotion which is positively impacting grassroot football. I am in the process of building my house, this money will help me to finish the project,” he said.

He encouraged fellow supporters to continue participating in the promotion to stand a chance of winning and make a difference with only K50.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the school, Montfort Malekano deputy head teacher at Makapwa said the donation will contribute positively to the school’s football team.

“As a school we are thankful to TNM and Stephano Fungula for considering our school. This will go a long way towards enhancing football at our institution. We have needed such equipment and it has come right on time,” said Malekano.

For her part, Tikhala Chilimba TNM’s Product Specialist said through the promotion TNM is creating possibilities in the game of football.

“We are excited to fulfill our commitment of actively engaging and exciting soccer fans where fans are winning fabulous life changing prizes. Through the promotion we are enabling soccer fans to remember to be involved in developing football from grassroots level,” said Chilimba.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515. The SMS costs K50.

Apart from the monthly prizes, there are other weekly prizes in form of airtime and cash.