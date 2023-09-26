ROAD TO 2025: Over 80 senior AFORD members join UTM

Former Treasurer General of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Jones Makuya, National Organizing Secretary Austin Bowoke Munthali and 80 others have joined the UTM Party.

The former Aford officials and members were welcomed at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje district

In an interview with Zodiak Online Makuya said only hope Malawians have is UTM and its president Dr. Saulos Chilima.

UTM’s Director of Strategic Planning, Norman Nyirenda, said the party is overwhelmed that its leadership is attracting more people from different political parties.