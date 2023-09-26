spot_img
spot_img
15.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

ROAD TO 2025: Over 80 senior AFORD members join UTM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Treasurer General of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Jones Makuya, National Organizing Secretary Austin Bowoke Munthali and 80 others have joined the UTM Party.

The former Aford officials and members were welcomed at Chisitu Primary School in Mulanje district

In an interview with Zodiak Online Makuya said only hope Malawians have is UTM and its president Dr. Saulos Chilima.

UTM’s Director of Strategic Planning, Norman Nyirenda, said the party is overwhelmed that its leadership is attracting more people from different political parties.

Previous article
Digital transformation essential to Malawi socio-economic development-Chakwera
Next article
TNM Zampira winner donates K1m equipment to School
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc