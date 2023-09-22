spot_img
spot_img
17.6 C
New York
Friday, September 22, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Ex-Director of Information Munthali denied bail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Lilongwe High Court has denied granting bail pending appeal to former Director of Information Gideon Munthali.

Court has denied Munthali bail on grounds that the state needs to review the bail ruling and that counsel representing the state is away on official duties.

Munthali was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit a felony and six years for theft by a public servant.

Munthali’s co-convict former Information Minister Henry Mussa received a three-year sentence for the offence of conspiracy to steal and six years for the offence of receiving stolen property.

However, Mussa was later released on Presidential Pardon.

The Court convicted the two after finding them guilty of stealing 10 computers and a stand-by generator donated to the Ministry of Information by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).

Previous article
ACB told to probe DPP
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc