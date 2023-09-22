Ex-Director of Information Munthali denied bail

The Lilongwe High Court has denied granting bail pending appeal to former Director of Information Gideon Munthali.

Court has denied Munthali bail on grounds that the state needs to review the bail ruling and that counsel representing the state is away on official duties.

Munthali was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit a felony and six years for theft by a public servant.

Munthali’s co-convict former Information Minister Henry Mussa received a three-year sentence for the offence of conspiracy to steal and six years for the offence of receiving stolen property.

However, Mussa was later released on Presidential Pardon.

The Court convicted the two after finding them guilty of stealing 10 computers and a stand-by generator donated to the Ministry of Information by Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA).