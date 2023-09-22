All set for Ziyarah Blantyre parade

By Evance Chisiano

Blantyre, September 22: Al Tariqatul Sunni Association (AQSA) has announced that the 2023 Ziyarah parade, a celebration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, will take place on September 28 from Kanjedza Mosque to Mpingwe Sports Club.

Coordinator for the parade, Mahomed Shaf Omar, briefed the media on Friday in Limbe about the parade preparations, saying all is set for the parade.

Omar added that on top of the parade, there will also be other activities like Ziyarah prayers, Ziyarah motor parade and cheering of the sick at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

The organisers further indicated that 1,500 patients will be cheered upon with various food and none-food items worth between K30 million to K35 million.

“Let us show compassion to give because this is a lesson we learnt from Holy Prophet Muhammad,” Omar said.

He therefore called on the Muslim faithful to come in large numbers to celebrate the birth of Muhammad.