Malawi registers Cholera case

Malawi has registered a Cholera case following tests conducted on samples collected from Mlare in Karonga district on September 19 this month, officials have confirmed.

Meanwhile, according to Director of Health and Social Services for the district David Sibale, authorities are currently doing contact tracing to avoid exposing people to the risks.

Sibale has since asked communities to continue observing good hygiene practices by among others ensuring that their water sources are protected.

He added that the district health office will be distributing chlorine as a way of preventing people from catching the disease.

In a related development, Zomba district has reported a suspected Cholera case at University of Malawi (Unima) formerly Chanco.

Spokesperson for Zomba District Health Office, Anold Mndalira has confirmed the development. He said the suspected patient is a Unima student residing in Chikanda township.

According to Mndalira, samples are being examined to establish a concrete case.

Malawi has been battling Cholera outbreak since February 2022. The Outbreak was declared a national public health emergency in December 2022.

As of August 2023, a total of 58,982 cholera cases including 1,768 deaths have been reported

Last month, Ministry of Health declared that Cholera as no longer a national public health emergency.