Nankhumwa cheers Kalindo at Mtakataka, slams Chakwera on his arrests…says its a stain on democracy

Nankhumwa interacts with Kalindo at Mtakataka

Malawi’s Leader of Opposition says the use of police to make arbitrary arrests against peaceful protesters including civil society organizations leaders is retrogressive and a threat to civil liberties, therefore it must be condemned by every Malawian.

Nankhumwa was speaking today after visiting Bon Kalindo at Mtakatakata police post in Dedza where is being kept following his arrest on Friday in Lilongwe.

Nankhumwa joins other political and civil society organizations leaders in condemning the actions of the police for arresting the outspoken Kalindo.

Nankhumwa said these latest wave of arrests are a well- documented script to jail all those who are criticizing the government on economic hardships Malawians are subjected too.

“The government must immediately switch off from abusing their political power against civilians and allow the population to express their rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

“The authorities must immediately cease to the crackdown, release Kalindo and may be investigate those who ordered the arrest of him. Kalindo is alleged to have committed a crime in Lilongwe and police of Chakwera has decided to drive him a long distance to another station which is in another district. This is a security threat to the life of the individual and as opposition leader, I find his very barbaric, highest human rights violation and a sign of poor governance from President Chakwera and his government, said Nankhumwa who is also Vice President of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the Southern region to reporters.

Nankhumwa who further said that he is worried with deliberate tactics the government machinery is using to silence the dissenting views in a democratic society, he was however happy to see Kalindo in good spirit.

Kalindo was picked on allegations of jumping bail in Lilongwe, is expected to appear before court on Monday next week.