Mzuzu University Closed Over Fees Must Fall….MUBAS, UNIMA up next

Mzuzu University has been closed with immediate effect following the unrest that occurred on Friday when the students at the university protested against the recent tuition fee hike.

A memo from the university’s registrar, Yonamu Ngwira, addressed to the students says: “The decision to immediately close the university has been made to preserve public order and protect the university’s property”.

“On-campus students are therefore ordered to leave the campus by 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. No student shall be allowed entry into the campus during the closure period.”

There were running battles between the Police and students at the university during the strike.

The Police had to fire teargas canisters to disperse the students, who had blocked the M1 stretch between Mzuzu Central Hospital and Mzuzu University.

Mzuzu University was established by an Act of Parliament of July 1997 as the country’s second national university.