spot_img
spot_img
25.5 C
New York
Thursday, September 14, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Ministry closes Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Ministry of Tourism has closed down Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe for failing to meet minimum operating standards, Zodiak Online has reported.  

Ministry’s spokesperson Joseph Nkosi has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the hotel has been failing to comply with sanitation standards.

Meanwhile, according to Zodiak Online, the hotel management has been ordered to, among others, stop all operations, cancel all bookings and refund everyone who was already in the hotel.

They have also been given 90 days to rectify the problems after which they can reapply for a hotel operating licence which the ministry has revoked.

Previous article
CDEDI suspects foul play on PAC withdrawn fertilizers inquiry, demands audio and minutes
Next article
In defence of President Chakwera’s attendance at UNGA
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc