Ministry closes Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe

The Ministry of Tourism has closed down Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe for failing to meet minimum operating standards, Zodiak Online has reported.

Ministry’s spokesperson Joseph Nkosi has confirmed the development in an interview with Zodiak Online. He said the hotel has been failing to comply with sanitation standards.

Meanwhile, according to Zodiak Online, the hotel management has been ordered to, among others, stop all operations, cancel all bookings and refund everyone who was already in the hotel.

They have also been given 90 days to rectify the problems after which they can reapply for a hotel operating licence which the ministry has revoked.