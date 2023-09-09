spot_img
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Dr Kabambe mourns T/A Changata, attends funeral service (pictorial focus)

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Crowds of people including Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Presidential aspirant Dr Dalitso Kabambe gathered at Mphembere headquarters in Thyolo district to pay their last respects to late Traditional Authority Changata who died on Wednesday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after a long illness.

Speaking to reporters after the burial, Kabambe described the late as “oasis of wisdom”.

“He was a trustworthy leader who never looked upon himself, but used his throne to put people’s interests first as he pioneered massive development projects under his jurisdiction,” said Kabambe adding that the late Chief was a staunch defender of his people.

Aged 85, the late Changata whose real was Rodrick Gabriel Tsanyumba was installed as Traditional Authority in 2008. He is survived by a wife, eight children and 37 grandchildren.

Popular Posts

