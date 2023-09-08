NBS Bank conducts draw in Savings promo

Changaya-We are happy

Twelve people have won various prizes in the first bi-weekly draw of the NBS Saving and Win promotion aimed at encouraging a saving culture among the banks’ customers.

The lucky winners from different NBS Service Centres have walked away with branded key holders, t-shirts, and Pens, in the promotion which ends on October 31 this year.

Speaking during the draw on Tuesday, NBS Bank Southern and Eastern Region Cluster Manager Gracious Changaya said the Bank has started yielding results of the promotion as more customers are now depositing and saving money into their accounts.

”We are happy that customers are harking to our plea to ask them to save, the response has been so overwhelming that people are depositing into their savings and current accounts. We urge customers out there to come and save with NBS Bank and stand a chance of winning exciting prizes,” said Changaya.

In the promotion, customers have a chance to win various monthly and bi-weekly prizes such as return air tickets to Lilongwe, Grocery vouchers, bill payments, and branded items among other prizes.

Grand prizes are tiered in three different bands with those depositing K50,000 minimum standing a chance of winning K1 million, those depositing K100,000 to K500,000 winning K3.5 million and lastly band three for those depositing K500,000 above to win K6 million cash prize.

The promotion was launched on June 25, 2023.