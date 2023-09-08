NBS Bank brings ‘EasyRewards’ for customers

Phiri (left) getting his prize from NBS deputy CEO Temwani Simwaka

NBS Bank Plc has intensified digital transformation by upgrading its mobile banking platform to ensure customers are rewarded accordingly from the EasyBank digital transactions.

On Thursday, the Bank launched the upgraded mobile platform called EasyBank 3.0 (third version) which awards customers points as they transact.

The points can then be redeemed into various prizes, including cash.

NBS Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya said the innovation targets promotion of digital uptake by giving prices to those with more online transactions and is linked to various payment systems.

Ngwenya delivering his speech

“This innovation looks at rewarding our customers who transact on our digital platform. This is driven by the fact that we want our customers to transact on our Easy platform. EasyReward is a value-added solution aimed at encouraging our customers to transact on the digital platform and in that way, it will reduce the queues in the bank, it will give the customer an opportunity to transact in the comfort of their own environment and at the same time winning and getting rewards,” said Ngwenya.

During the launch, the Bank rewarded individuals with the highest transaction at that particular time, where Sparc Systems Limited Managing Director, Wisely Phiri won the grand prize of a Samsung Tablet, while two others won EarPods and other prizes.

Phiri commended NBS Bank for the digital product.

“This is a good innovation in terms of the inclusion of the rewards itself. As a customer who is also in the Information Communication Technology (ICT) business, I am happy because I do not have to experience issues of cash hanging which is not the case with the EazyBank platform by NBS Bank,” he said.