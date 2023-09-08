Minister Chimwendo warns politicians of interference in council’s administration

Chimwendo addressing delegates during the meeting

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says he is “deeply concerned” with waves of reports coming from many technocrats in councils that political actors such as Members of Parliament and councilors are interfering in the administrative affairs of the councils which may result in slowing down the socioeconomic transformation of the country.

Chimwendo was speaking at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Friday, September 9, 2023 when he addressed a Quarterly Coordination Meeting for councils in the Northern and some from the Central Region.

The Minister said political class must always adhere to the constitutional and legal confines that separate the political jurisdiction and the administrative boundary.

“As government, we will not accept some overzealous political officials to continue destabilizing the operations of the councils for political gains for that has ripple effects on socioeconomic development of the country.

“The government of president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera values the functions various technocrats play in public service because they are the “catalysts” of transformation, said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He has since urged the District Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers to report any politician who wants to derail development agenda of the country.

He was speaking following the wave of reports from the District Commissioners that several political figures are interfering in their jobs.