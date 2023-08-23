Speaker Hara honours top 10 PSLCE stars, lauds Plan International

Hara in a group photo with the brainy learners

Malawi’s Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara in her capacity as

Ambassador for Plan International Girl Child Education promotion, has called on learners and students in the country to remain focused so as to excel in their studies in order to adequately prepare for their future.

Hara was speaking on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, when she hosted best 10 leaners during 2022/23 Primary School Leaving Certificate Education (PSLCE) examinations, courtesy of Plan International Malawi, following a plea for support to the 10 best PSLCE performers which Hara made in Parliament during its last Session.

The breakfast meeting also witnessed the farewell of Ms Phoebe Kasaga, Plan International Malawi Country Director who is heading to Kampala, Uganda.

Hara also advised the learners that education needs discipline and hardworking for they are critical to their bright future as nobody will write for their destiny without their sweat and that their education is the only “stepping stone” that will locate their future.

“Continue to be ambitious but not in the wrong ways. There is no mountain that is insurmountable with God and education. Make books as your best soulmate and you will never go wrong, as education is a greatest liberator because once u attain your education, be assured that the pangs of poverty are buried in the grave and your life and families will never be the same,” said Hara who is also a Member of Parliament for

Mzimba North East Constituency.

Hara who splashed out MK50,000 to each learner, lauded Plan International Malawi for investing in girl child development and for providing transport, food and accommodation among other local logistics to the learners and their guardians.

She also commended teachers across the country for their sacrifices regardless of the numerous challenges they face mainly those teaching in remote areas.

She later invited the distinguished guests to take a photo with learners at a cost of K50,000 each.

Other distinguished guests who graced the function included ACB Director General Martha Chizuma, Ombudsman Grace Malera, Rosemary Kanyuka who also contributed K50,000 each while OXFAM County Director Lingalireni Mihowa provided K50,000 to the best girl and her organization provided learning materials to all learners.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon Aisha Adams Mambo contributed K50,000 while Ministers and other government officials who attended the function contributed K300,000.

FPAM contributed MK500,000 while the EU pledged to provide learning materials to all the 10 students. A total of approximately MK4million has been raised during the function and will be shared among the ten students.