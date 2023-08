In Lilongwe a 52-year-old unemployed man, Edward Chikankheni has won K38 Million in Premier Bet’s online sports betting.

He had staked K80 to land his fortune and correctly predicted 32 games to win big.

Chikankheni says he isa fan of European football and plans to invest the money into Car Spares business.

Premier Bet Commercial Manager for Lilongwe Toufic Sboity was delighted to have produced the first big winner for sports betting in the new football season, which started this month.