Powerhouse International Church to hold Blantyre for Jesus Campaign

Powerhouse International church which is led by Rev Dr. Clement Nkhoma and Lady Nancy Nkhoma has organized a number of crusades in Blantyre dubbed ‘Blantyre for Jesus Campaign’.

The crusades will take place in various townships in Blantyre including Machinjiri, Bangwe and Soche.

The church says the first crusade will be held at Makhetha ground in Machinjiri from 26th to 27th of August 2023.

Rev Dr. Nkhoma said the crusades is in response with God’s word in Mark 16 vs 15 which reads, and he told them, “Go into the entire world and preach the good news to everybody.”

The church founder Rev. Dr. Nkhoma further said Powerhouse International church believes in winning souls for Christ.

“It is part of the great commission in Matthew 28 vs 19: Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. We believe God for great things during these crusades. We believe a lot of people will be saved,” said Rev. Dr. Nkhoma

He also emphasized that Malawi is going through a lot of challenges and the church has a responsibility to uplift the people and encourage them not to give up and be good citizens of the nation.

As the countdown to the Blantyre for Jesus Gospel Campaign continues, the excitement and anticipation within the community are palpable.

The event is not only expected to uplift spirits but also unite the city under a common message of hope, faith, and love. The event promises both spiritual enlightenment and captivating entertainment.

In a separate interview, the Publicity Secretary for the Crusades, Blessings Kautsi said all is set for the crusades.

“All is set for the Makheta Crusade and we believe people will come out to hear the word and be entertained by the artist of the day featuring Kamuzu Barracks, the Great Angels and Powerhouse Praise team,” said Kautsi

Kautsi added: “congregation remains steadfast in their faith and hope that these crusades will be instrumental in the spiritual transformation of many.”

Powerhouse international church congregates every Sunday from 9am to 12pm at Golden Peacock Hotel, BICC Hall in Blantyre.