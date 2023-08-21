NBM in financial inclusion campaign

Akossa Hiwa- the ‘Two Truths and One Myth’ campaign is designed to spark curiosity and promote meaningful discussions among the Bank’s online community

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched a new social media campaign called ‘Two Truths and One Myth’ aimed at educating the youth about financial inclusion.

The campaign comes a few days after the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) listed company wound up Independence Trivia through the same channel.

NBM Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa said the ‘Two Truths and One Myth’ campaign is designed to spark curiosity and promote meaningful discussions among the Bank’s online community.

“The primary objective of this campaign is to educate and inform the youth about financial inclusion while debunking common misconceptions around the topic. By utilizing an interactive and thought-provoking format, we aim to increase engagement and drive traffic to National Bank of Malawi’s Facebook page. By implementing this campaign, we can foster a deeper understanding of financial inclusion among the youth of Malawi.”

“The campaign will run throughout the month of August as NBM is focusing on the Youth through the #YazaNgini initiative,” said Hiwa.

Through the campaign, the Bank posts three statements on financial inclusion, where followers need to differentiate the truth and the myths.

The first session about investment received overwhelming response with one of the followers, Samuel Kathawi commenting: “Thanks for sharing this information we really misinterpreted the true definition of investment. Though it is free but what matters most is knowledge you have shared. l hope l will now think of investment. Thanks, National Bank, you are really the Bank of the Nation.”