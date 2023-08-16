spot_img
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Thugs arrested for ‘terrorizing’ Mulli’s Chitakale Plantations

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
CHAIMA:We have arrested 16 suspects

Police in Mulanje have arrested 16 people including Village Headwoman Kumwamba for stealing and destroying trees worth over K500 million at Chitakale Plantations owned by business tycoon Leston Mulli.

The suspects who were armed with axes, pangas and machetes were arrested during special raid by the police targeting villages surrounding the plantation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for South East Division, Stain Chaima, confirmed the development on Wednesday.

According to Chaima, during the raid, the police also managed to recover timber and logs of trees suspected to have been stolen from the plantation by the suspects.

Plantations Manager, Ajith Hewage said over 60 hectares of pine trees and 20 hectares of blue gum have been vandalized by the surrounding villagers.

