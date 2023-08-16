Report street-kids attacks to police not facebook – police

Police in Blantyre have disclosed that most of the attacks perpetrated by street-connected children in the city are not reported to the Police but to social media platforms.

Blantyre Police Station’s Traffic Officer, Superintendent Jackson Silungwe, told MBC that police work based on available evidence, not rumours and as such it is difficult to follow up on cases reported on social media.

Superintendent Silungwe made the remarks when the Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) donated five CCTV cameras to Blantyre Police worth over K9 million.

Lately, social media has been awash with reports of attacks by street-connected kids. Blantyre residents took a swipe at the police for their failure to pounce on the kids.-MBC ONLINE