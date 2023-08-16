Chakwera departs for SADC, BRICS summits

By Susan Hara

Lilongwe, August 16: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi stands to benefit a lot from the Southern Africa Development Corporation (SADC) Summit describing it as a good platform for countries in the region to discuss important issues affecting them.

He was speaking Wednesday morning at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) upon his departure to Luanda, Angola for the 43rd session of the SADC Summit which will be held from 17th to 18th August, 2023.

“This annual summit is crucial for us because we discuss issues to consolidate our integration and make sure democracy, peace and security is thriving in the region.

“It is also important that I attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa courtesy of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s invitation so that, on the sidelines, I can talk with the Indian counterparts on economic issues and huge debts that have locked the country,” said Chakwera.

Among other issues, the SADC Summit will elect Angola to become the next SADC Chair succeeding the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

After attending the SADC Summit, President Chakwera will proceed to Johannesburg, South Africa to attend the 15th session of the Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa (BRICS) Plus Outreach Summit from 22nd to 24th August, 2023.

The 43rd SADC Summit is being held under the theme: “Human and Financial Capital: The key drivers for sustainable industrialization of the SADC region”.