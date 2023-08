Senior Chief Malemia of Nsanje has passed away this morning at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture spokesperson Anjoya Mwanza has confirmed the development.

According to Mwanza, Senior Chief Malemia who was born in 1955 has died due to kidney failure.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Dominic Mwandira told local media that Senior Chief had been at the hospital since last week.