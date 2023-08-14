spot_img
spot_img
30.3 C
New York
Monday, August 14, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Zambezi Mission accountant Tsokalikada Arrested over K41 million fraud

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Fiscal Police in Blantyre has arrested Zambezi Mission Secondary School accountant for misappropriating funds amounting to K41 million.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the development and has since identified the suspect as David Tsokalikada.

According to Kalaya, the arrest follows a complaint from the Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) officials alleging that Tsokalikada has misappropriated the funds for the school.

Kalaya further said that police preliminary findings have shown that the suspect misappropriated about 41 million kwacha between the year 2018 and 2023.

“He has been charged with three accounts theft by servant, money laundering and fraud,” confirmed Kalaya

The misappropriated funds were meant for old mutual pension funds, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) taxes and utility banks.

Previous article
Malawi passport among 10 most powerful in Africa
Next article
Chilima Lauds ‘Selfless’ Statesman Goodall Gondwe
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc