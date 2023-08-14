Zambezi Mission accountant Tsokalikada Arrested over K41 million fraud

The Fiscal Police in Blantyre has arrested Zambezi Mission Secondary School accountant for misappropriating funds amounting to K41 million.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed the development and has since identified the suspect as David Tsokalikada.

According to Kalaya, the arrest follows a complaint from the Zambezi Evangelical Church (ZEC) officials alleging that Tsokalikada has misappropriated the funds for the school.

Kalaya further said that police preliminary findings have shown that the suspect misappropriated about 41 million kwacha between the year 2018 and 2023.

“He has been charged with three accounts theft by servant, money laundering and fraud,” confirmed Kalaya

The misappropriated funds were meant for old mutual pension funds, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) taxes and utility banks.