NO RETREAT: CDEDI to proceed with maize vigil at Parliament on Wednesday

Lilongwe District Commissioner has given a go ahead of protests organised by Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) commencing Wednesday August 16, 2023.

CDEDI is against the rising cost of Maize and the demonstrations are aimed at moving government to release maize to Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) depots in all districts and not to use distribution matrix based on the areas that were highly affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The letter from Lilongwe District Commissioner follows a stakeholders meeting which was held today, at Lilongwe district commissioner’s office where from the said indaba the council has resolved that the protests be held at a 100 meters radius away from Parliament building.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has confirmed of the development saying the current approach by the legislators on matters to do with food security are what has compelled his organisation and other concerned Citizens to hold the protests.

The District Commissioner Lawford Palani has also directed that apart from distance, the convinors should ensure that private security should not interfere with public security.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale has told Parliament that despite the country having enough maize, his ministry will still start rationing maize to food insecure districts especially those hit by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.