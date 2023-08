Malawian passport has been ranked 8th among Africa’s most powerful passports by the Henley Passport Index 2023.

The Index ranks the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa and Malawi has 73 destinations with Seychelles on top with 153 destinations, according to the Index.

Singapore tops the world ranking with 193 destinations and Afghanistan anchors the list on position 107 with 27 destinations.-ZODIAK ONLINE