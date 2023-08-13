Heartbroken Chimwendo mourns Goodal as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency

Chimwendo speaking during the sermon

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says the late Goodal Edward Gondwe is returning to his home village, Enukweni as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness because he was the oasis of love, tolerance, coexistence and uprightness.

Chimwendo has also described late Goodal’s economic prowess as immeasurable and an icon of peace and stability.

Chimwendo was speaking today at Saint Andrews CCAP church at the funeral service which was organized by Livingstonia Synod

Delivering his message of condolences from President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, he said Malawi has a lost ‘tower of excellence” who dedicated his life to change socioeconomic transformation of his people.

He said late Goodal had a love for the country and great commitment to uniting the citizens.

“Honourable Gondwe leaves behind a towering legacy that would transcend many generations.Our nation has lost its greatest son, our people have lost a father. Although we knew that this day would come, nothing can diminish our sense of a profound and enduring loss

“In a moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty God to bestow strength upon you and your families to bear this irreparable loss and that in this hour of grief God must grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” said Chimwendo in his eulogy.

In his homily, General Secretary of Livingstonia Synod, Reverend Tembo urged politicians in the country to emulate the goof deeds of late Goodal Gondwe.

Taking his turn, DPP Treasurer General Jappie Mhango who is also the Organising Chairperson of Late Honourable Goodall Gondwe funeral has described the late Goodall Gondwe as a national asset for his sacrifices.

Both Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and Yeremiah Chihana said Gondwe who is the Member of Parliament for Mzimba North Constituency where the late Goodal was coming from said that he was the national figure and his good track record will always be remembered.

In recent years, Goodal had battled health issues that included multiple hospitalizations for treatment of a recurring his lumbago and other complications associated with age.

Meanwhile the remains of late Goodal Gondwe have arrived at his home village in Enukweni.