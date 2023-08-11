NBS Bank for more personalized financial solutions to expatriates

Ngwenya (left) with Morocco Ambassador to Malawi Abdelkader Naji

NBS Bank Plc has reiterated the Bank’s determination to offer personalized financial solutions catering to the unique requirements of expatriates residing in the country.

The Bank’s Chief Executive Officer Kwanele Ngwenya said this in Lilongwe during a commemoration of the ‘Throne Day’, a significant Moroccan occasion that marks the ascension to the throne of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Ngwenya said the Bank is committed to enhancing its services for Moroccan staff members and customers, acknowledging the diverse needs of this community.

“The Moroccan Embassy has been a pillar of support in fostering a sense of unity and understanding between our institutions. As we celebrate Throne Day, NBS Bank takes immense pride in being a part of this joyous occasion and cherishes the remarkable relationship we have cultivated over the years,” said Ngwenya.

He added that the collaboration between NBS Bank and the Moroccan Embassy exemplifies the strength and importance of fostering international relationships and understanding.

“NBS Bank remains committed to building partnerships that help Malawi fulfill its MW2063 goals. The partnership with Morocco cements this because of the progress they have made in their Kingdom that emulates the vision Malawi has,” said Ngwenya.

He further said NBS Bank, as a leading financial institution that provides cutting-edge banking solutions to its diverse clientele, with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, aims to remain a pillar of support for the communities it serves.

“The Bank commits to building strong relationships with diplomatic missions, like the Moroccan Embassy, demonstrating its dedication to providing superior customer service and living up to its tagline of ‘Your Caring Bank'” he said.

In his remarks Moroccan Ambassador to Malawi Abdelkader Naji hailed the cordial relations between the Kingdom and African countries including Malawi.

“Morocco has embarked in an unprecedented process of reform and modernization aiming at upgrading young resources and developing sectorial policies affecting education, administration, justice, industry, energy and agriculture, as well as other social sectors strengthening Morocco’s position at regional and international scenes. The Kingdom of Morocco has always placed Africa at the centre of his foreign policy,” he said.